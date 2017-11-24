Victor Lindelof pays tribute to Mourinho

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof pays tribute to head coach Jose Mourinho, branding the Portuguese 'the best manager in the world'.

Mourinho brought Lindelof to Old Trafford during the summer, with the Sweden international becoming the club's most expensive defender of all time when he arrived from Benfica.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the United team, but he has made nine appearances in all competitions, and is in line to start Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lindelof has revealed that he will continue "listening and learning" as he bids to form a successful career with the 20-time English champions.

"He's a very good coach, in my opinion the best in the world, and for me to be able to work with him is a pleasure. All of the staff and coaches are great and I am learning a lot from them," Lindelof told United Review.

"I'm just trying to do my best to work hard every day and listen to them because they know a lot about football, so it's about listening and learning."

Lindelof made 73 appearances for Benfica before joining United on a four-year contract in July.