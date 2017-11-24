General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Victor Lindelof brands Jose Mourinho 'the best in the world'

Victor Lindelof pays tribute to Mourinho
© Offside
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof pays tribute to head coach Jose Mourinho, branding the Portuguese 'the best manager in the world'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has paid tribute to Jose Mourinho, branding the Portuguese 'the best manager in the world'.

Mourinho brought Lindelof to Old Trafford during the summer, with the Sweden international becoming the club's most expensive defender of all time when he arrived from Benfica.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the United team, but he has made nine appearances in all competitions, and is in line to start Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lindelof has revealed that he will continue "listening and learning" as he bids to form a successful career with the 20-time English champions.

"He's a very good coach, in my opinion the best in the world, and for me to be able to work with him is a pleasure. All of the staff and coaches are great and I am learning a lot from them," Lindelof told United Review.

"I'm just trying to do my best to work hard every day and listen to them because they know a lot about football, so it's about listening and learning."

Lindelof made 73 appearances for Benfica before joining United on a four-year contract in July.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates after doubling his side's lead during the Premier League match with Crystal Palace on September 30, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'I want Fellaini to stay'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Victor Lindelof, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Basel 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives the thumbs-up ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Pogba, Ibrahimovic won't play full game'
Victor Lindelof pays tribute to MourinhoMourinho responds to critics over "ambition"Mourinho expecting tough Brighton testMourinho: 'I want Fellaini to stay'Willian's Chelsea future dependent on Conte?
Fellaini sues New Balance for £2m over bootsMata 'happy to stay at Manchester United'Hughton: 'Brighton can beat United'Preview: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove AlbionMourinho: 'Pogba exit impacted team'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 