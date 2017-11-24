Nov 24, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
Attendance: 56,897
West HamWest Ham United
1-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Kouyate (45')
Ayew (79')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Albrighton (8')
Gray (79')

Claude Puel: 'Riyad Mahrez disappointed to be substituted'

Puel: 'Mahrez disappointed to be subbed'
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager attempts to play down Riyad Mahrez's strop at being replaced during the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, claiming that the reaction was natural.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Claude Puel has admitted that Riyad Mahrez was "disappointed" to be taken off during Leicester City's 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Friday night.

The 26-year-old left the field in a sulky manner after being replaced by Ben Chilwell 20 minutes from time at the London Stadium, having struggled to make an impact on the game.

Puel says that Mahrez's reaction to being subbed was to be expected, and insists that Leicester - now 11th in the table after 13 games - can take plenty of positives back to the East Midlands.

"When a player leaves the game they are disappointed - it's not too important," he told Sky Sports News. "It was hard to find Mahrez in the second half.

"We tried to play on the counter attacking with Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy against this team as they were playing with long kicks and winning the second balls. But it was not possible to find them in the second half.

"We had to kill the game in the first half. With the goal before half time West Ham took confidence. They were aggressive as was the atmosphere inside the stadium. It was important then to keep this result.

"We couldn't find Mahrez or Vardy in space and that was a disappointment. It was difficult in the second half. But our first half delighted me for the future. We put together good moves but we couldn't find a second goal."

Leicester are now unbeaten in five Premier League away games - their best run since the final five games of their famous 2015-16 title-winning campaign.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Puel: 'Foxes must be careful at West Ham'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Riyad Mahrez, Ben Chilwell, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: David Moyes earns draw with Leicester City in first West Ham United home game
 Jamie Vardy reacts to missing a shot during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Team News: Jamie Vardy starts up top for Leicester City trip to West Ham United
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates grabbing the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on October 16, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Riyad Mahrez disappointed to be substituted'
Puel: 'Foxes must be careful at West Ham'Leicester 'to push ahead with Harrison bid'Yakubu announces retirement from footballGallagher defends referee over KompanyMan City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'
Puel: 'Kompany should have seen red'Result: Man City beat Leicester to extend leadTeam News: Kompany returns to Man City XILive Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Man City - as it happenedMahrez not thinking about January window
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 