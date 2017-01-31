Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

It's transfer deadline day! The clock is ticking down as clubs up and down the land have only a few hours to get their deals across the line.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Leeds United to sign young Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan

Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza, 20, is reportedly set to join Leeds United on loan with a view to a permanent view in case of promotion to the Premier League. Read more.

Blackpool winger Mark Yeates becomes first Notts County signing since embargo end

Notts County confirm their first signing since coming out of a transfer embargo by recruiting veteran Blackpool winger Mark Yeates until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Serbia international Luka Milivojevic close to sealing Crystal Palace switch

Olympiakos and Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic is reportedly due to fly to London on Tuesday for a medical ahead of a £12.5m move to Crystal Palace. Read more.

Report: Southampton close to signing Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen

Southampton are close to completing the signing of 21-year-old Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Leicester City to land Udinese and Mali defender Molla Wague on loan

Leicester City are close to signing Udinese centre-back and Mali international Molla Wague on loan, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Southampton to sign Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci

Southampton are in talks to sign Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci on loan, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Aaron Mooy to remain at Huddersfield Town until end of season

Manchester City have no interest and are also unable to recall Aaron Mooy early from his loan spell at Huddersfield Town, it has been reported. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa still interested in Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a new bid in the region of £8m for Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes. Read more.

Rangers complete signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick

Rangers complete the signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers bid to loan Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley?

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert is reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Tianjin Quanjian to bid for West Bromwich Albion forward Salomon Rondon?

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon reportedly emerges as a transfer target for Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. Read more.

Burnley closing in on Hull City defender Andrew Robertson?

Burnley are reportedly closing in on the £10m signing of Hull City defender Andrew Robertson. Read more.

Southampton move closer to Manolo Gabbiadini deal?

Southampton reportedly move closer to the signing of Manolo Gabbiadini after agreeing a fee with Napoli. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm permanent signing of Helder Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have signed winger Helder Costa on a long-term deal from Benfica. Read more.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele attracting interest from Chelsea?

Chelsea reportedly register an interest in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Read more.

Leonardo Ulloa: 'Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has betrayed me'

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa threatens to go on strike at the club after claiming that he has been "betrayed" by manager Claudio Ranieri. Read more.

Sunderland complete deals for Everton pair Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson

Sunderland announce the signings of Everton pair Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson for undisclosed fees. Read more.

Chelsea take interest in Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac?

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac before the end of the January transfer window. Read more.

Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender Connor Randall?

Liverpool defender Connor Randall reportedly emerges as a loan target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barnsley and Preston North End. Read more.

Ronald Koeman confirms Michael Keane interest

Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirms that he wants to sign Burnley's in-demand centre-back Michael Keane. Read more.

Real Betis's Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'

Real Betis defender Riza Durmisi refuses to rule out a move to Liverpool amid reports of interest from the Premier League club. Read more.

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri hints at late arrival

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri suggests that the Foxes could sign a new player before Tuesday night's transfer deadline. Read more.

Eddie Howe: 'Callum Wilson not leaving Bournemouth'

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists that Callum Wilson is "not for sale", but Max Gradel might leave the Cherries before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Hull City 'agree Adlene Guedioura fee'

Hull City reportedly agree a £3m fee with Watford for Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura. Read more.

Report: West Ham United eye £9m Harry Maguire swoop

A report claims that West Ham United are preparing a £9m bid for Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire. Read more.

Watford's Odion Ighalo 'closing in on China move'

A report claims that Watford striker Odion Ighalo is close to making a move to the Chinese Super League, with Chongchun Yatai the 27-year-old's destination. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'No news on Branislav Ivanovic, Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that the futures of unsettled pair Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic are still unclear. Read more.

Las Palmas 'win Jese Rodriguez race'

A report claims that Las Palmas have beaten Middlesbrough to the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez. Read more.

Leeds United 'expect to sign Ashley Fletcher on loan'

A report claims that Leeds United are confident of signing West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher on loan before Tuesday's transfer deadline. Read more.

Sam Allardyce confirms Martin Caceres interest

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that he is interested in signing former Juventus defender Martin Caceres. Read more.

Norwich City 'enquire about Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack'

Norwich City reportedly revive their interest in Ross McCormack, who has been told that he can leave Aston Villa after turning up to training late numerous times. Read more.

Steven Taylor completes short-term deal at Ipswich Town

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor finalises a move to Ipswich Town on a deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Reading sign Romanian winger Adrian Popa from Steaua Bucuresti

Reading complete the signing of Romanian winger Adrian Popa from Steaua Bucuresti on a three-and-a-half year deal. Read more.

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen 'backs move to lucrative Chinese Super League'

Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen reportedly gives the Manchester United captain the green light to move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Arsene Wenger responds to rumours linking Arsenal to Karim Benzema

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rubbishes rumours about a move for Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, claiming that the club are always linked to him "because he's French". Read more.

Liverpool to swoop for Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a swoop for Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan. Read more.

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger rules out making late signings before Tuesday's deadline

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rules out bringing in new players before Tuesday's transfer deadline. Read more.

Everton pair Darron Gibson, Bryan Oviedo 'to undergo Sunderland medicals'

Everton pair Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo are reportedly due to have medicals ahead of transfers to Sunderland. Read more.

West Ham United confirm departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25m.

West Ham United confirm Dimitri Payet has returned to Marseille in a £25m deal. Read more.