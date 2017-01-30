Leicester City are close to signing Udinese centre-back and Mali international Molla Wague on loan, according to reports.

The 25-year-old joined the Zebrette from French club Caen in 2014 and has made 37 appearances for the Italian outfit.

However, he has fallen out of first-team contention at the Stadio Friuli, playing only five times for them in Serie A this season.

According to Sky Sports News, the struggling Foxes, keen to strengthen in defence this month,are close to landing the Mali international.

Wague played for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations this month as the Eagles were knocked out in the first round.