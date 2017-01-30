New Transfer Talk header

Report: Leicester City to land Udinese and Mali defender Molla Wague on loan

Jonathan Davies of Wales breaks past Leonardo Ghiraldini and Martin Castrogiovanni of Italy during the RBS 6 Nations match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Olimpico on March 21, 2015
Leicester City are close to signing Udinese centre-back and Mali international Molla Wague on loan, according to reports.
Leicester City have expressed an interest in signing Udinese centre-back Molla Wague on loan, according to reports.

The 25-year-old joined the Zebrette from French club Caen in 2014 and has made 37 appearances for the Italian outfit.

However, he has fallen out of first-team contention at the Stadio Friuli, playing only five times for them in Serie A this season.

According to Sky Sports News, the struggling Foxes, keen to strengthen in defence this month,are close to landing the Mali international.

Wague played for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations this month as the Eagles were knocked out in the first round.

Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
