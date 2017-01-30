Southampton reportedly move closer to the signing of Manolo Gabbiadini after agreeing a fee with Napoli.

Southampton have reportedly agreed a fee for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of the final day of the transfer window.

The Saints have been chasing the acquisition of Gabbiadini throughout January, but it was initially claimed that the two clubs were some way apart in their valuation of the player.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Southampton have agreed to pay £14.5m for the Italian international, with another £2.5m being due in adds-on should clauses be met during his time at St Mary's.

Southampton have struggled for goals this season and with Charlie Austin out injured until at least the middle of March, Claude Puel required reinforcements.

A transfer still needs to be finalised on Tuesday, but it appears that a forward who has scored 25 goals in 79 matches for Napoli will be arriving at the club.