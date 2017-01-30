New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Southampton move closer to Manolo Gabbiadini deal?

Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Southampton reportedly move closer to the signing of Manolo Gabbiadini after agreeing a fee with Napoli.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Southampton have reportedly agreed a fee for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of the final day of the transfer window.

The Saints have been chasing the acquisition of Gabbiadini throughout January, but it was initially claimed that the two clubs were some way apart in their valuation of the player.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Southampton have agreed to pay £14.5m for the Italian international, with another £2.5m being due in adds-on should clauses be met during his time at St Mary's.

Southampton have struggled for goals this season and with Charlie Austin out injured until at least the middle of March, Claude Puel required reinforcements.

A transfer still needs to be finalised on Tuesday, but it appears that a forward who has scored 25 goals in 79 matches for Napoli will be arriving at the club.

Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
Read Next:
Southampton make fresh move for Gabbiadini?
>
View our homepages for Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
Southampton move closer to Manolo Gabbiadini deal?
 Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Result: Theo Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16 of FA Cup
 Theo Walcott of Arsenal celebrates after scoring against Everton during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
Theo Walcott: "Southampton will always be in my heart"
Puel: 'I am responsible for defeat'Team News: Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal - as it happenedSouthampton owner allays fears over club saleJurgen Klopp: 'Saints deserved to win'
Claude Puel targets Wembley victoryDavis hails 'huge' win over LiverpoolResult: Southampton hold firm to book Wembley spotLive Commentary: Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (0-2 aggregate) - as it happenedTeam News: Sturridge handed start in EFL Cup semi-final
> Southampton Homepage
More Napoli News
Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
Southampton move closer to Manolo Gabbiadini deal?
 Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger Leon Bailey?
 Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
Southampton make fresh move for Manolo Gabbiadini?
Man United in market for Shaw replacement?Saints willing to spend big on Napoli striker?Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Mazzarri compares Capoue to HamsikReport: Four PL clubs chase Gabbiadini
Atletico join Chelsea in Ghoulam race?Agent: 'Olivier Giroud staying at Arsenal'Everton 'to continue Gabbiadini pursuit'West Ham, Crystal Palace keen on Mitrovic?Result: Early goals help Napoli ease past Inter
> Napoli Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version