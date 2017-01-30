New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Steven Taylor completes short-term deal at Ipswich Town

Steven Taylor in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor finalises a move to Ipswich Town on a deal until the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has completed a move to Ipswich Town on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old has been training with the club over the past week and has now finalised the details on a contract that will run until the end of the season.

Taylor spent 13 years at Newcastle before leaving the club last year to join MLS outfit Portland Timbers in the United States.

The defender's spell lasted just four months, with both club and player agreeing to part ways in December.

The London-born footballer will now compete in the Championship with Mick McCarthy's Ipswich, who currently sit 14th in the table.

Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Read Next:
Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich?
>
View our homepages for Steven Taylor, Mick McCarthy, Football
Your Comments
More Ipswich Town News
Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Mick McCarthy insists Tom Lawrence's Ipswich Town loan will not be cut short
 Steven Taylor in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Steven Taylor completes short-term deal at Ipswich Town
 Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Crocked Hearts star Callum Paterson on his way to Ipswich Town?
Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Ipswich close in on Leeds midfielderMcCarthy: "We were beaten by a good team"Mick McCarthy: "I never doubt myself"
McCarthy to consider Ipswich futureIpswich MD gives Mick McCarthy backingMcCarthy "embarrassed" by FA Cup exitResult: Lincoln City stun Ipswich at the deathLive Commentary: Lincoln 1-0 Ipswich - as it happened
> Ipswich Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version