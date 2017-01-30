Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor finalises a move to Ipswich Town on a deal until the end of the season.

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has completed a move to Ipswich Town on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old has been training with the club over the past week and has now finalised the details on a contract that will run until the end of the season.

CONFIRMED | Town are delighted to announce that Steven Taylor has officially signed his deal at the Club, subject to international clearance pic.twitter.com/hJ2sooi90Q — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) January 30, 2017

Taylor spent 13 years at Newcastle before leaving the club last year to join MLS outfit Portland Timbers in the United States.

The defender's spell lasted just four months, with both club and player agreeing to part ways in December.

The London-born footballer will now compete in the Championship with Mick McCarthy's Ipswich, who currently sit 14th in the table.