Liverpool are reportedly considering a swoop for Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Simon Mignolet currently holds the number one spot at Anfield after ousting Loris Karius, who was bought from Mainz in the summer.

Both have had poor performances in between the sticks this season, and now according to Marca, manager Jurgen Klopp is thinking about launching for Adan due to the player's £6.8m release clause.

The report adds that Liverpool may struggle to get a deal over the line due to Marseille's rumoured interest in the shot-stopper, who has made over 100 appearances for Betis since his 2014 move from Cagliari.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid but departed Cagliari in 2013 after failing to dislodge Iker Casillas from the number one spot at the Bernabeu.