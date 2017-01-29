General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho: 'Players have full confidence in Jurgen Klopp'

Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho insists that the players still have full belief in manager Jurgen Klopp despite a run of just one win in eight games this year.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 22:43 UK

The Reds won their final four matches of 2016 but have only beaten League Two side Plymouth Argyle in eight outings since the turn of the year.

The past week has been particularly damaging for the Merseysiders, with three consecutive home defeats seeing them slip 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea in addition to crashing out of both cup competitions.

However, Coutinho, who recently signed a new long-term contract at Anfield, insists that the players retain full confidence that they will win silverware under Klopp.

"I signed a new contract and there was a message - I am happy to sign. I would like to say it is not about one week, no matter how bad that is, it is about the future with this squad," he told reporters.

"You know the club is very ambitious, the players and the manager all are focused. Everyone believes in that and everyone wants to bounce back at this moment. Yes it has been a bad week but we are looking beyond that.

"Of course we believe we can win titles under this manager - we are confident that will happen. I have signed because the manager is a winner and everyone believes in him. I believe in what he does, and everyone inside the dressing room believes he will take this team to titles - that is why I signed a new contract and that is what we want to do."

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Tuesday looking to avoid falling to a fourth straight home defeat - something that has not happened since 1923 and has only occurred once in the club's history.

