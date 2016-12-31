Marseille are reportedly keen on signing Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas as they look to bring in high-profile names at the Stade Velodrome.

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Marseille.

The French club have recently been taken over by new owners and they have given the green light for boss Rudi Garcia to make a number of high-profile signings in January and in the summer.

According to The Sun, that has resulted in Garcia looking for a new goalkeeper with 35-year-old Casillas said to fit the bill.

Since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, Casillas has made 61 appearances in all competitions and he currently has a contract at the Estadio Dragao for another 18 months.

However, the presence of legendary Spanish stopper Andoni Zubizarreta - who is Marseille's director of football - may play a large part in Casillas being tempted into ending his career in France.