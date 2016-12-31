New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marseille plan move for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas?

Iker Casillas for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
© Getty Images
Marseille are reportedly keen on signing Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas as they look to bring in high-profile names at the Stade Velodrome.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 12:40 UK

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Marseille.

The French club have recently been taken over by new owners and they have given the green light for boss Rudi Garcia to make a number of high-profile signings in January and in the summer.

According to The Sun, that has resulted in Garcia looking for a new goalkeeper with 35-year-old Casillas said to fit the bill.

Since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, Casillas has made 61 appearances in all competitions and he currently has a contract at the Estadio Dragao for another 18 months.

However, the presence of legendary Spanish stopper Andoni Zubizarreta - who is Marseille's director of football - may play a large part in Casillas being tempted into ending his career in France.

AS Roma head coach Rudi Garcia looks on during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 5, 2015
Read Next:
Rudi Garcia appointed Marseille boss
>
View our homepages for Iker Casillas, Rudi Garcia, Andoni Zubizarreta, Football
Your Comments
More Marseille News
Everton's Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 1, 2015.
Gerard Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?
 Iker Casillas for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
Marseille plan move for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas?
 Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Aston Villa reject £25m offer for defender Jordan Amavi
Liverpool to make move for Villa defender?Matip to face three-week suspension?Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exitReport: John Obi Mikel in talks with MarseillePayet open to future Marseille return
Liverpool 'leading race for Kondogbia'Diaby: 'I could have won Ballon d'Or'Arsenal join race to sign French prospect?Marseille 'want Villa defender Amavi'Liverpool 'target Maxime Lopez'
> Marseille Homepage
More Porto News
Iker Casillas for Real Madrid on August 12, 2014
Marseille plan move for Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas?
 Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi hugs a teammate during his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Mark Hughes keen to keep Bruno Martins Indi at Stoke City
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Result: Leicester City humiliated by Porto in Champions League
Team News: Ranieri rings changes for LeicesterLive Commentary: Porto 5-0 Leicester City - as it happenedReport: Man United join Andre Silva huntReport: Liverpool want Hector HerreraOliver Torres 'focused on Porto'
Hughes talks up Bruno Martins Indi dealLiverpool, Spurs 'tracking Porto striker'Chelsea, Liverpool interested in Ruben Neves?Report: Man United want Hector HerreraArsenal 'scouted Porto midfielder Silva'
> Porto Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Marseille198652219330
7Rennes198472023-328
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon194782629-319
16Angers1954101524-919
17NantesNantes185491226-1419
18Metz185491835-1719
19Caen1853102032-1218
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand