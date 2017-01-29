Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes is said to be on the radar of Liverpool after finding himself surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico.

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who has made 14 Serie A appearances for the Giallorossi this season, is said to be surplus to head coach Luciano Spalletti's requirements.

According to The Sun, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to strengthen his squad following a slump in the Premier League and elimination from the FA Cup, and sees the Argentine as a welcome addition.

A number of other English clubs are said to be interested in Paredes, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.