New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes is said to be on the radar of Liverpool after finding himself surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who has made 14 Serie A appearances for the Giallorossi this season, is said to be surplus to head coach Luciano Spalletti's requirements.

According to The Sun, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to strengthen his squad following a slump in the Premier League and elimination from the FA Cup, and sees the Argentine as a welcome addition.

A number of other English clubs are said to be interested in Paredes, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leandro Paredes battles for the ball with Adem Ljajic during the Serie A match between Empoli and Inter Milan on January 6, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool target Paredes 'happy at Roma'
>
View our homepages for Leandro Paredes, Luciano Spalletti, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal - as it happened
 Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
 Head coach Massimiliano Allegri of AC Milan looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group H match Between FC Barcelona and AC Milan at Camp Nou on November 6, 2013
Report: Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri in advanced talks with Arsenal
Arsenal to fight Man United for Griezmann?Walcott: 'Southampton always in my heart'Wenger proud of "explosive" ArsenalResult: Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16Team News: Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clash
Arsenal maintain interest in Chilean teenager?Wenger handed four-game touchline banReport: Arsenal target Marco ReusDebuchy told he can leave ArsenalReport: Man City still keen on Bellerin
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea 'eyeing David Stockdale as Craig Gordon alternative'
 Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
 Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea will try to respect Branislav Ivanovic'
Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA CupTeam News: Ake handed Chelsea start in FA CupLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford - as it happenedLampard: 'Azpilicueta has been best player'Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea move
Conte praises mental strength of CahillConte: 'Begovic can leave if replacement found'Lampard reveals Premier League offersNewcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?Conte hints at late January signing
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Report: Liverpool to offload injury-prone Daniel Sturridge at end of season
 Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - as it happened
Lallana to pen new Liverpool contract?Result: Wolves send Liverpool crashing out of FA CupTeam News: Klopp hands start to Firmino in FA CupLiverpool fail in bid to sign Inter youngster?Liverpool confirm new deal for defender
Klopp praises Sturridge's "physical" levelLiverpool pair doubtful for FA Cup clashKlopp prepared for Wolves' style of playJoe Gomez to sign new Liverpool deal?Liverpool keep tabs on Real Betis' Durmisi?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
 Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur comeback breaks Wycombe Wanderers' hearts in FA Cup
 Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Wycombe Wanderers players were heroes'
Pochettino: 'We didn't underestimate Wycombe'Team News: Pochettino rotates Spurs side for FA CupPochettino: Eriksen "one of best" in PremReport: Rose on radar of Manchester clubsSpurs' bid to play at Wembley moves step closer
Pochettino: 'Lamela happy at Spurs'Spurs trio to miss FA Cup clashKane: 'It would be stupid to leave Spurs'Chelsea, Spurs lock horns over Pinamonti?Report: Dele Alli made top target for Madrid
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Roma News
Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
 Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger Leon Bailey?
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Wojciech Szczesny: 'Arsenal want me to stay'
West Ham 'want £9m for Feghouli'Arsenal had £35m Manolas bid rejectedRoma in talks to sign West Ham's Feghouli?Roma interested in Ross Barkley?Everton join chase for Kostas Manolas?
Man United turn attentions to Roma defender?Agent: 'Borini will remain at Sunderland'Torino seeking replacement for Joe Hart?Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'
> Roma Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand