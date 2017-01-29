Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has insisted that he does not think of himself as being above the rules having been frozen out under Jurgen Klopp this season.
The 26-year-old has not featured at all for the Reds during the current campaign after being sent home early from a pre-season tour of the United States for turning up late for a team meeting and missing a recovery session.
The France international is expected to leave Anfield before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, and he insists that he has maintained a good level of fitness despite such a prolonged spell out of the team.
"It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone," he told Canal.
"I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that... I do not want to go into the controversies.
"I work a lot, I have the chance to train with the reserve team, which allows me to keep up. And beside that I have my trainer. So I work a lot to stay on top of my game."
Swansea City, Southampton and Crystal Palace are understood to be interested in signing Sakho before Tuesday's transfer deadline.