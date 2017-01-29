Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho admits to breaching club rules prior to his fallout with Jurgen Klopp, but insists that he does not see himself as being above the rules.

The 26-year-old has not featured at all for the Reds during the current campaign after being sent home early from a pre-season tour of the United States for turning up late for a team meeting and missing a recovery session.

The France international is expected to leave Anfield before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, and he insists that he has maintained a good level of fitness despite such a prolonged spell out of the team.

"It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone," he told Canal.

"I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that... I do not want to go into the controversies.

"I work a lot, I have the chance to train with the reserve team, which allows me to keep up. And beside that I have my trainer. So I work a lot to stay on top of my game."

Swansea City, Southampton and Crystal Palace are understood to be interested in signing Sakho before Tuesday's transfer deadline.