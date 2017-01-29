General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Mamadou Sakho: 'I am not above the rules at Liverpool'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho admits to breaching club rules prior to his fallout with Jurgen Klopp, but insists that he does not see himself as being above the rules.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has insisted that he does not think of himself as being above the rules having been frozen out under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The 26-year-old has not featured at all for the Reds during the current campaign after being sent home early from a pre-season tour of the United States for turning up late for a team meeting and missing a recovery session.

The France international is expected to leave Anfield before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, and he insists that he has maintained a good level of fitness despite such a prolonged spell out of the team.

"It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone," he told Canal.

"I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that... I do not want to go into the controversies.

"I work a lot, I have the chance to train with the reserve team, which allows me to keep up. And beside that I have my trainer. So I work a lot to stay on top of my game."

Swansea City, Southampton and Crystal Palace are understood to be interested in signing Sakho before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Lallana to pen new Liverpool contract?
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Mamadou Sakho: 'I am not above the rules at Liverpool'
 Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - as it happened
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Report: Liverpool to offload injury-prone Daniel Sturridge at end of season
Coutinho: 'Players believe in Klopp'Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Lallana to pen new Liverpool contract?Result: Wolves send Liverpool crashing out of FA CupTeam News: Klopp hands start to Firmino in FA Cup
Liverpool fail in bid to sign Inter youngster?Liverpool confirm new deal for defenderKlopp praises Sturridge's "physical" levelLiverpool pair doubtful for FA Cup clashKlopp prepared for Wolves' style of play
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version