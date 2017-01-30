New Transfer Talk header

Blackpool winger Mark Yeates becomes first Notts County signing since embargo end

Mark Yeats of Bradford City celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Bradford City at Ricoh Arena on March 10, 2015
Notts County confirm their first signing since coming out of a transfer embargo by recruiting veteran Blackpool winger Mark Yeates until the end of the season.
Notts County have made their first signing since coming out of a transfer embargo by recruiting veteran winger Mark Yeates until the end of the season.

The Magpies were previously under embargo for failing to make required payments to Revenue & Customs and other clubs, but new owner Alan Hardy confirmed that this was no longer the case last week.

Yeates, 32, joins from fellow League Two side Blackpool, for whom he has featured 20 times this season.

The Irishman told the official Notts website: "I'm over the moon. When I got told about the interest it was a no-brainer for me. I know a few of the lads in the dressing room and that'll probably make it easier to settle in.

"I just want to get on the ball and try to make things happen - whether that be behind the front man or from out wide. I've always been about trying to make chances and I try to chip in with the odd goal when I can."

Yeates has made 384 career league appearances for a host of clubs including Sheffield United, Watford and Bradford City.

Kevin Nolan in action for West Ham on December 2, 2014
Kevin Nolan appointed Notts County boss
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster28194558342461
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth26173643281554
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle281213349381149
4Luton TownLuton27129639241545
5Portsmouth27136840271345
6Wycombe WanderersWycombe2612773428643
7Exeter CityExeter271331140271342
8Barnet28101173838041
9Colchester UnitedColchester2711794134740
10Mansfield TownMansfield28101083130140
11Cambridge UnitedCambridge27116103631539
12Grimsby Town28116113533239
13Blackpool2699838271136
14Stevenage28113144246-436
15Crawley TownCrawley26105113240-835
16Yeovil TownYeovil2788112834-632
17Morecambe2594123243-1131
18Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool2879123647-1130
19Crewe AlexandraCrewe28611112639-1329
20Accrington StanleyAccrington2668122435-1126
21Notts County2875163051-2126
22Cheltenham TownCheltenham27510122839-1125
23Leyton Orient2774162841-1325
24Newport County2757153246-1422
> Full Version