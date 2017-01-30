Rangers complete the signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Rangers have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, has played 31 times for the League One side this season.

Alnwick, a former England Under-18 international, will compete with first-choice Ibrox stopper Wes Foderingham for a starting slot in Mark Warburton's team.

The deal is likely to allow 34-year-old Matt Gilks, who has only made five appearances for Rangers since joining last summer, to depart the Scottish Premiership giants in search of first-team football.

Alnwick made eight appearances for Newcastle United and had loan spells with Gateshead and Bradford City before moving to Vale in August 2015.