New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Rangers complete signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick

Jak Alnwick of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015 in West Bromwich, England.
© Getty Images
Rangers complete the signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Rangers have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, has played 31 times for the League One side this season.

Alnwick, a former England Under-18 international, will compete with first-choice Ibrox stopper Wes Foderingham for a starting slot in Mark Warburton's team.

The deal is likely to allow 34-year-old Matt Gilks, who has only made five appearances for Rangers since joining last summer, to depart the Scottish Premiership giants in search of first-team football.

Alnwick made eight appearances for Newcastle United and had loan spells with Gateshead and Bradford City before moving to Vale in August 2015.

Matt Gilks for Burnley on August 2, 2014
Read Next:
Matt Gilks makes Rangers switch
>
View our homepages for Jak Alnwick, Wes Foderingham, Matt Gilks, Mark Warburton, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
Jak Alnwick of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015 in West Bromwich, England.
Rangers complete signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick
 Reece Oxford of West Ham looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: Reece Oxford to join Rangers on loan
 This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Rangers fan 'falls 20ft from stands' during friendly match
Arsenal midfielder joins Rangers on loanRangers loan Bournemouth midfielder HyndmanRangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Rangers to target former England international?
Latest team news: Rangers vs. InvernessWarburton not ready for England U21 roleBurnley agree deal to re-sign Joey BartonRangers target Aston Villa youngster?Newcastle, Derby linked to Rangers midfielder
> Rangers Homepage
More Port Vale News
Jak Alnwick of Port Vale during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Port Vale at The Hawthorns on August 25, 2015 in West Bromwich, England.
Rangers complete signing of Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick
 A general view of the stadium ahead of the Budweiser FA Cup third round match between Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle at Vale Park on January 5, 2014
Former Port Vale skipper Matt Carragher dies, aged 40
 Ryan Taylor in action for Newcastle on November 24, 2014
Port Vale sign Ryan Taylor on free transfer
Liverpool youngster joins Port Vale on loanPort Vale close to signing Benfica goalkeeperResult: Wednesday round off pre-season with convincing winPort Vale boss wants to sign Nathan TysonPort Vale appoint Bruno Ribeiro
Burton promoted, Blackpool relegatedLeague One roundup: Burton stay topMillwall, Port Vale match rearrangedGraham Westley leads L1 MOTM shortlistFA Cup roundup: Whitehawk secure replay
> Port Vale Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic22211059144564
2RangersRangers2212643021942
3Aberdeen21124538191940
4Hearts228773830831
5St Johnstone228772825331
6Partick Thistle225892429-523
7Ross County225892539-1423
8Kilmarnock225891937-1823
9Dundee2264122131-1022
10Motherwell2156102535-1021
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2221192134-1317
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2238112640-1417
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand