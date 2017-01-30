Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists that Callum Wilson is "not for sale", but Max Gradel might leave the Cherries before the end of the transfer window.

It has been reported that West Bromwich Albion will use the money from the sale of Saido Berahino to make a move for Wilson on the final day of the January transfer window.

Howe, however, has said that there is no chance of the 24-year-old being allowed to leave on transfer deadline day, although Max Gradel is one player that could be heading for the exit.

"We might be losing one or two, possibly on loan. Callum Wilson's not for sale, he's a massive part of our plans and our future," Howe told reporters. "We haven't seen Max Gradel yet, we may see him today. There's a possibility there could be movement on him, but nothing's guaranteed."

Wilson has scored six times in 19 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season.