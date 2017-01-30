New Transfer Talk header

Report: Southampton to sign Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton are in talks to sign Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci on loan, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 21:14 UK

Southampton have expressed an interest in signing Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci on loan, according to reports.

The 29-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, is out of favour at the Russian club and has made just nine appearances for them this season.

Southampton, meanwhile, are said to be in the market for defensive reinforcements before the close of the transfer window after selling Jose Fonte to West Ham United and losing Virgil van Dijk to injury.

According to ESPN, the Saints are hoping to bring the German centre-back over to England for a medical and complete negotiations before Tuesday's deadline.

Tasci, who joined Spartak from Stuttgart in 2013, had a spell on loan at Bayern Munich during the second half of last season.

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
