Wolverhampton Wanderers bid to loan Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley?

Grant Hanley of Blackburn Rovers holds off a challenge from Zach Clough of Bolton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers at Ewood park on August 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert is reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley on loan for the rest of the season.
Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley has reportedly emerged as a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Last summer, Hanley completed a £5m move from Blackburn Rovers to St James' Park, but he has made just one league start for the Magpies - which came on the opening day of the season.

According to The Sun, Wolves are keen on taking advantage of his current situation by trying to loan him for the rest of the season.

It has been suggested that Wolves may also consider a permanent move, with head coach Paul Lambert familiar with the Scottish international having worked with him at Ewood Park last season.

The 25-year-old has spent just 18 minutes on the pitch in the league since the end of October, but he has made three starts in the FA Cup during January.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm permanent signing of Helder Costa
 Connor Randall in action for Liverpool on January 20, 2016
Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender Connor Randall?
 Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Report: Newcastle United, Crystal Palace discussing Andros Townsend, Chancel Mbemba swap deal
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez: 'Newcastle United did not underestimate Oxford United'
