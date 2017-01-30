Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert is reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley on loan for the rest of the season.

Last summer, Hanley completed a £5m move from Blackburn Rovers to St James' Park, but he has made just one league start for the Magpies - which came on the opening day of the season.

According to The Sun, Wolves are keen on taking advantage of his current situation by trying to loan him for the rest of the season.

It has been suggested that Wolves may also consider a permanent move, with head coach Paul Lambert familiar with the Scottish international having worked with him at Ewood Park last season.

The 25-year-old has spent just 18 minutes on the pitch in the league since the end of October, but he has made three starts in the FA Cup during January.