Las Palmas 'win Jese Rodriguez race'

A report claims that Las Palmas have beaten Middlesbrough to the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez.

Las Palmas have beaten Middlesbrough to the loan signing of Jese Rodriguez and will announce a deal for the 23-year-old on Monday night, according to a report.

The Spanish outfit and Boro have been locked in a head-to-head battle for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, who is currently unsettled in France following a summer move from Real Madrid.

Last week, Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said that he was confident of winning the race to sign Jese and according to Marca, the deal will be announced on Monday.

The former Spain Under-21 international scored 18 times in 96 appearances for the Real Madrid first team between 2011 and 2016 before leaving to join the Ligue 1 giants.

This term, Jese has only scored once in nine league appearances and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.

Las Palmas are in La Liga action at home to Valencia on Monday night and it has been suggested that Jese could be paraded before kickoff in Gran Canaria.