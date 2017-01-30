New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Las Palmas 'win Jese Rodriguez race'

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
© Getty Images
A report claims that Las Palmas have beaten Middlesbrough to the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Las Palmas have beaten Middlesbrough to the loan signing of Jese Rodriguez and will announce a deal for the 23-year-old on Monday night, according to a report.

The Spanish outfit and Boro have been locked in a head-to-head battle for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, who is currently unsettled in France following a summer move from Real Madrid.

Last week, Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said that he was confident of winning the race to sign Jese and according to Marca, the deal will be announced on Monday.

The former Spain Under-21 international scored 18 times in 96 appearances for the Real Madrid first team between 2011 and 2016 before leaving to join the Ligue 1 giants.

This term, Jese has only scored once in nine league appearances and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.

Las Palmas are in La Liga action at home to Valencia on Monday night and it has been suggested that Jese could be paraded before kickoff in Gran Canaria.

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Read Next:
Las Palmas confident of Jese deal
>
View our homepages for Jese Rodriguez, Miguel Angel Ramirez, Football
Your Comments
More Las Palmas News
Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas 'win Jese Rodriguez race'
 Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal
 Sports Mole logo
Sergio Araujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'
Result: Luis Suarez hits brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happenedReport: Calleri heading for Las PalmasLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Report: Jese eyeing Las Palmas loan move
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: La Liga duo eye Bojan KrkicAruajo handed nine-month prison sentenceBoateng hails life at Las PalmasBoateng: 'Ronaldinho best of all time'
> Las Palmas Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona20126252183442
3Sevilla20133443281542
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad2011273128335
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
8Celta Vigo209383133-230
9Espanyol207852827129
10EibarEibar208572829-129
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2034132039-1913
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version