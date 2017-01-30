Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirms that he wants to sign Burnley's in-demand centre-back Michael Keane.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that he is interested in signing Burnley centre-back Michael Keane, but is unsure whether a deal can be completed before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Keane, 24, has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Leicester City in recent weeks after impressing for Burnley during the 2016-17 campaign to date.

Koeman has said that the former Manchester United centre-back is 'on his list' of targets, although the Dutchman has conceded that the Toffees will face a battle from a number of clubs to sign the Englishman.

"He is one of that list. Defenders in that position. But I heard he's on more lists of different teams," Koeman told reporters.

Keane, who is believed to be valued in the region of £20m, has scored once in 22 Premier League appearances for Burnley this season.