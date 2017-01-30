New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger responds to rumours linking Arsenal to Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rubbishes rumours about a move for Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, claiming the club are always linked to him "because he's French".
Monday, January 30, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has quashed speculation linking Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema with a move to the Emirates.

The France international is so often touted as a target for the Gunners when the transfer window opens, but it does not seem as though a deal ever gets close to coming off.

This time, reports in Spain have claimed that Madrid have offered Arsenal and the Gunners' West London rivals Chelsea the opportunity to sign the Frenchman.

However, Wenger has poured cold water on the rumours, and when asked by reporters why his club is always linked with Benzema, the 67-year-old said: "Because he's French. Maybe there are some noises that he would leave Madrid, as I told you, there's no need to buy a striker."

When asked if he would think about making a move in the summer, the Arsenal boss responded: "In a summer window, that's not my worry at the moment."

Wenger has also ruled out making any signings before Tuesday night's deadline.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Wenger rules out making late signings
