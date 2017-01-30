New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger rules out making late signings before Tuesday's deadline

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rules out bringing in new players before Tuesday's transfer deadline.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he will not be dipping into the transfer market before Tuesday's deadline.

The North London outfit have brought one new face to the club - Hednesford Town left-back Cohen Bramall - but there have been no significant changes to the first-team squad.

Wenger, whose side sit eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea, believes that his players are already well-equipped to finish the season on a high.

"On our front we have a big squad and are not in need to buy," Wenger told reporters in Monday's press conference.

"On January front it has been quiet and that shows the players available that can strengthen English teams are not many and the English teams have big squads."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing to take on Watford at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
