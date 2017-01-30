Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rules out bringing in new players before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he will not be dipping into the transfer market before Tuesday's deadline.

The North London outfit have brought one new face to the club - Hednesford Town left-back Cohen Bramall - but there have been no significant changes to the first-team squad.

Wenger, whose side sit eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea, believes that his players are already well-equipped to finish the season on a high.

"On our front we have a big squad and are not in need to buy," Wenger told reporters in Monday's press conference.

"On January front it has been quiet and that shows the players available that can strengthen English teams are not many and the English teams have big squads."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing to take on Watford at the Emirates on Tuesday night.