Cohen Bramall: 'I must improve after debut for Arsenal Under-23s'

Arsenal defender Cohen Bramall says that he must make improvements to his game after representing the club's Under-23 side for the first time.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Arsenal defender Cohen Bramall has revealed that he was surprised with the pace of play during his debut for the club's Under-23 side on Monday.

Earlier this month, Bramall made the surprise move to the Emirates Stadium from non-league team Hednesford Town, who play at the seventh tier of English football.

The left-back faces the prospect of remaining with the reserve side for the rest of the season, and he has acknowledged that he will have to make improvements to his game if he is to progress into the first team after featuring in the 3-1 win over Southampton.

The 20-year-old told the club's official website: "It was so fast. It was hard to get used to. I just need to do well now, keep training and keep getting better and better. Hopefully, I can get to where I need to be in the future.

"It'll be a big challenge, because from Hednesford in the league I played in, it was pretty slow and I had a lot more time on the ball than I did here. It was fast and I need to be better and think quicker on the ball.

"I think in the next game that I play, I'll be a lot more confident. I can trust my teammates more and just hopefully get to know the players a lot better."

Bramall was spotted by Arsenal while playing in a reserve fixture for Sheffield Wednesday, who were also keen on his signature.

Wenger: 'Bramall has fantastic ingredients'
