Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hails the attacking options at his disposal after seeing fit-again Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott share the goals in a 5-0 rout of Southampton.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that the return to fitness of Danny Welbeck is akin to having a new signing available to him.

The 26-year-old has spent a large chunk of the past two years sidelined with serious knee injuries, but has recently returned to action and scored his first goals in eight months to help Arsenal to a 5-0 rout of Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Theo Walcott also hit a hat-trick at St Mary's and, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez also at his disposal, Wenger is pleased with the attacking options in his squad.

"Yes it feels like I have many new strikers because I think Perez played very well as well and I left Giroud at home," he told reporters.

"The problem will now be to find the right combination which will use them well in games. The result is strong with the balance of the team. When you look around you on the bench and you have this sort of player (Welbeck) coming on or when he starts it is somebody else. He gives us more quality going forward.

"We look tonight and Perez and Walcott and Danny Welbeck and I have Sanchez on the bench, it is an exceptional quality. For a long time we did not have the offensive quality available."

Arsenal host Watford on Tuesday looking for a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.