Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out making a move for West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet and has warned Gunners fans to expect a "quiet" month in the transfer market.

Payet has refused to play for the Hammers as he attempts to push through a return to Marseille, having reportedly grown tired of life in England.

Wenger has previously been linked with a move for his countryman but has now insisted that he does not "need" the player as he already has a "very strong" squad.

"I rate Payet but I don't need Payet because we have so many creative players," he told reporters at his Thursday morning press conference. "We have many players who can play in this position.

"I expect [this month] to be a very quiet period. We are very strong. We have many, many players who can come in."

Arsenal have made just one signing this month so far, bringing in young full-back Cohen Bramall from non-league Hednesford Town in a £40,000 deal.