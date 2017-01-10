New Arsenal signing Cohen Bramall admits that he was "gobsmacked" to secure a "dream" move to the club from non-league Hednesford Town.

The 20-year-old full-back had been on trial with the Gunners before putting pen to paper on a deal to join from non-league club Hednesford Town, who play in the seventh tier of English football.

Bramall has previously undergone trials at Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday without securing an offer, and he admits that he was "gobsmacked" by Arsenal's interest.

"Incredible, incredible. It's a dream come true. I can't believe that I'm here already," he told the club's official website.

"I played a game at Birmingham City on a Monday. Then on the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in.

"I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands. I drove down on the Wednesday and trained with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Then they offered me a deal."

Bramall will initially join up with the club's Under-23 squad.