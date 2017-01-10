Cohen Bramall: 'Arsenal move is dream come true'

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
© Getty Images
New Arsenal signing Cohen Bramall admits that he was "gobsmacked" to secure a "dream" move to the club from non-league Hednesford Town.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 14:01 UK

New Arsenal signing Cohen Bramall has said that it is a "dream come true" to have joined the club.

The 20-year-old full-back had been on trial with the Gunners before putting pen to paper on a deal to join from non-league club Hednesford Town, who play in the seventh tier of English football.

Bramall has previously undergone trials at Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday without securing an offer, and he admits that he was "gobsmacked" by Arsenal's interest.

"Incredible, incredible. It's a dream come true. I can't believe that I'm here already," he told the club's official website.

"I played a game at Birmingham City on a Monday. Then on the Tuesday, I was made redundant from Bentley Motors and on the Wednesday, Arsenal came in.

"I was gobsmacked and took the chance with both hands. I drove down on the Wednesday and trained with the first team on Thursday and Friday. Then they offered me a deal."

Bramall will initially join up with the club's Under-23 squad.

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Wenger: 'Bramall has fantastic ingredients'
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
