Sunderland are reportedly closing in on the signings of Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo.

The pair have struggled to impress manager Ronald Koeman having made just eight appearances between them all season.

According to Sky Sports News, both players are booked in to have medicals ahead of transfers to the Stadium of Light.

Manager David Moyes has already recruited three players who used to play for his former club Everton this season.

Should Gibson and Oviedo come through the door, they will join ex-Toffees Joleon Lescott, Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar at the North-East outfit.

The Black Cats currently sit the bottom of the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety.