Everton pair Darron Gibson, Bryan Oviedo 'to undergo Sunderland medicals'

Darron Gibson of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on November 21, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Everton pair Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo are reportedly due to have medicals ahead of transfers to Sunderland.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 09:54 UK

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on the signings of Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo.

The pair have struggled to impress manager Ronald Koeman having made just eight appearances between them all season.

According to Sky Sports News, both players are booked in to have medicals ahead of transfers to the Stadium of Light.

Manager David Moyes has already recruited three players who used to play for his former club Everton this season.

Should Gibson and Oviedo come through the door, they will join ex-Toffees Joleon Lescott, Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar at the North-East outfit.

The Black Cats currently sit the bottom of the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety.

Marko Arnautovic and Jan Kirchhoff in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
