Premier League strugglers Sunderland are reportedly preparing a double swoop for veteran players Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott this month.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Keane, 36, is without a club after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of last year and has revealed that he is contemplating offers from several sides.

Meanwhile Lescott, 34, was let go by Greek side AEK Athens in November, just three months into his contract, and has been training with the Black Cats over the last week.

According to the Sunday Express, manager David Moyes is said to be hopeful of landing the pair on short-term deals as he looks to mount a miraculous escape from relegation in the final few months of the season.

Sunderland have debts of £140m and are thought to have severely limited funds to strengthen this month, with Moyes describing his transfer kitty as "limited with a capital L".

The side are currently rock bottom of the table and winless in five league attempts.