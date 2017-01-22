New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland to swoop for Robbie Keane, Joleon Lescott?

Joleon Lescott in action for West Brom on January 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Sunderland are reportedly hoping to bring in veterans Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott this month.
Premier League strugglers Sunderland are reportedly preparing a double swoop for veteran players Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott this month.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Keane, 36, is without a club after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of last year and has revealed that he is contemplating offers from several sides.

Meanwhile Lescott, 34, was let go by Greek side AEK Athens in November, just three months into his contract, and has been training with the Black Cats over the last week.

According to the Sunday Express, manager David Moyes is said to be hopeful of landing the pair on short-term deals as he looks to mount a miraculous escape from relegation in the final few months of the season.

Sunderland have debts of £140m and are thought to have severely limited funds to strengthen this month, with Moyes describing his transfer kitty as "limited with a capital L".

The side are currently rock bottom of the table and winless in five league attempts.

Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland
