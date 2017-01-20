Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland

Free agent defender Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland in an effort to earn a short-term deal with the club.

The 34-year-old has been looking for a new club since November having seen his contract with Greek side AEK Athens terminated after just three months last year.

The former England international has previously played in the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, and he is now bidding to earn a contract with Sunderland until the end of the season.

Any move to the Stadium of Light would see him reunited with David Moyes, who brought Lescott to Goodison Park during his time in charge of Everton.

Sunderland currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and have one of the worst defensive records in the division this season.