New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland

Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Free agent defender Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland in an effort to earn a short-term deal with the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:53 UK

Free agent Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland in an effort to earn a short-term deal with the club.

The 34-year-old has been looking for a new club since November having seen his contract with Greek side AEK Athens terminated after just three months last year.

The former England international has previously played in the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, and he is now bidding to earn a contract with Sunderland until the end of the season.

Any move to the Stadium of Light would see him reunited with David Moyes, who brought Lescott to Goodison Park during his time in charge of Everton.

Sunderland currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and have one of the worst defensive records in the division this season.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman open to Jagielka, Deulofeu exits
>
View our homepages for Joleon Lescott, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland
 Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits
 Jack Rodwell of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
David Moyes confirms Jack Rodwell "okay"
Sunderland planning move for Boudebouz?Rodwell ruled out with ligament injuryEverton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'
Result: Vokes, Gray fire Burnley into fourth roundDyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'Moyes "really disappointed" with defeatResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for Sunderland
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version