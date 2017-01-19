Sunderland are reportedly planning a January move for Algerian international Ryad Boudebouz, who currently plays for Montpellier HSC.

Montpellier HSC midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has reportedly emerged as a target for Sunderland during the January transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that the North-East outfit would struggle to sign players due to the current financial situation at the Stadium of Light but according to The Sun, they are chasing attacking midfielder Boudebouz.

The Algerian international has spent his entire career in French football, and his recent return of seven strikes from 16 appearances is said to have attracted the attention of David Moyes.

Sunderland - who currently sit in the relegation zone - have the third worst scoring record in the division, and it would be hoped that 26-year-old Boudebouz could contribute assists as well as goals.

Since his debut in 2010, he has represented Algeria on 24 occasions, scoring two goals.