New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland planning move for Montpellier's Ryad Boudebouz?

Bastia's French Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lens and Bastia at the Licorne stadium in Amiens on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Sunderland are reportedly planning a January move for Algerian international Ryad Boudebouz, who currently plays for Montpellier HSC.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 18:13 UK

Montpellier HSC midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has reportedly emerged as a target for Sunderland during the January transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that the North-East outfit would struggle to sign players due to the current financial situation at the Stadium of Light but according to The Sun, they are chasing attacking midfielder Boudebouz.

The Algerian international has spent his entire career in French football, and his recent return of seven strikes from 16 appearances is said to have attracted the attention of David Moyes.

Sunderland - who currently sit in the relegation zone - have the third worst scoring record in the division, and it would be hoped that 26-year-old Boudebouz could contribute assists as well as goals.

Since his debut in 2010, he has represented Algeria on 24 occasions, scoring two goals.

Stephane Sessegnon in action for West Brom on January 10, 2015
Read Next:
Stephane Sessegnon signs for Montpellier
>
View our homepages for Ryad Boudebouz, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits
 Bastia's French Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lens and Bastia at the Licorne stadium in Amiens on January 31, 2014
Sunderland planning move for Montpellier's Ryad Boudebouz?
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'
Rodwell ruled out with ligament injuryEverton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'Result: Vokes, Gray fire Burnley into fourth roundDyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'
Moyes "really disappointed" with defeatResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for SunderlandDavid Moyes blasts Jeremain LensMoyes: 'We are not easy targets in January'
> Sunderland Homepage
More Montpellier HSC News
Bastia's French Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lens and Bastia at the Licorne stadium in Amiens on January 31, 2014
Sunderland planning move for Montpellier's Ryad Boudebouz?
 Montpelliers Chadian forward Casimir Ninga (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille against Montpellier on December 6, 2015 at Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Montpellier players facing 'overweight fines'
 Montpelliers French forward Ryad Boudebouz (L) vies with Marseille's Spanish defender Javier Manquillo during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille against Montpellier on December 6, 2015 at Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France.
West Brom, Southampton, West Ham 'interested in Montpellier's Ryad Boudebouz'
Stephane Sessegnon signs for MontpellierRolland Courbis resigns from MontpellierResult: Nice return to winning waysResult: Montpellier edge past 10-man GuingampResult: Marseille come from behind for Montpellier draw
Result: Zoua, Lungeny give Gazelec Ajaccio winCourbis hails 'intelligent' MontpellierFournier: 'Defeat worst game of my career'Result: Montpellier put four past Lyon in away winResult: Dabo goal caps Montpellier HSC fightback
> Montpellier HSC Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand