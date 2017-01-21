Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
Sunderland

David Moyes confirms Jack Rodwell "okay"

Jack Rodwell of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Sunderland manager David Moyes reveals that Jack Rodwell should be "okay" for the trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 09:21 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has revealed that midfielder Jack Rodwell's injury is not as bad as previously feared.

The 25-year-old suffered a suspected knee injury during the defeat to Stoke City last weekend but should now be "okay" to travel to West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

"Jack Rodwell should be okay," Moyes told reporters at his pre-match press conference. "He had a slight problem with his knee but a scan revealed there was nothing there."

Moyes has had to contend with an extensive injury list in recent weeks, with Lamine Kone, Wahbi Khazri, Didier N'Dong, Jordan Pickford, Jan Kirchhoff, Victor Anichebe, Steven Pienaar, Duncan Watmore, Paddy McNair, Lynden Gooch and Lee Cattermole all currently on the sidelines.

"I'm not sure if anyone will be back," he added. "There was only a chance with Steve Pienaar and Victor Anichebe.

"Jordan Pickford sees a specialist next Tuesday and he'll be the one to tell us if he's in the clear to come back.

"We've lost one or two people who were key in our winning run - Victor and Jordan - and they are both really important players."

The Black Cats enter the game at the Hawthorns 19th in the Premier League table, one point from safety.

