Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits

Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms that Gerard Deulofeu is free to leave on loan, and also hints that captain Phil Jagielka's future at the club is uncertain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 15:32 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Gerard Deulofeu is available for loan this month and also hinted that captain Phil Jagielka could leave the club.

Deulofeu has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park since Koeman's arrival, making just four Premier League starts, and AC Milan are understood to be interested in the Spaniard.

Everton have rejected an initial approach from the Italian giants, but Koeman is open to the former Barcelona player leaving in order to see more game time.

Jagielka, meanwhile, has started just two of Everton's last eight Premier League games, and Koeman admitted that the skipper is unhappy at having lost his place in the team.

"I spoke to Gerry and it's a difficult situation for the player. If he finds a solution to go and to play and to get game time then it's not a problem. But the final decision is by the board of the club and I did not have any call from the chairman that they agree something for Deulofeu," he told reporters.

"It's always tough because you're not really part of the team, you don't get a lot of game minutes, but that's the competition we have in the team. You have to always look for first what's the best for the club and second what is the best for the player, and for Gerry the best is that he gets game time somewhere.

"I don't know [if Jagielka will leave], it's all about if there is interest for Jag. Of course the last few weeks he did not start. He is important, he is the captain of the team. He is not happy because he is not starting and that's a good signal. What you need to do as a player is fight and make it difficult for the manager."

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Jagielka, who could be reunited with former Toffees boss David Moyes at the Stadium of Light.

Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Your Comments
