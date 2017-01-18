New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
AC Milan are reportedly unwilling to pay a loan fee for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, which could open the door for Middlesbrough and Ajax to pounce.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 21:17 UK

AC Milan are reportedly refusing to pay a fee to sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton after seeing their initial approach for the winger knocked back.

The 22-year-old has made just four league starts for the Toffees this term and has been told by manager Ronald Koeman that he is free to leave Goodison Park this month.

Milan offered to take Deulofeu on loan for the remainder of the season, but Everton are said to be holding out for a payment for his services, with Ajax and Middlesbrough also thought to be interested in taking the Spaniard on board.

That could rule the Serie A side out of the running as they are unwilling to pay a fee, although Sky Sports News reports that discussions are still ongoing at this stage.

Barcelona have a buy-back clause written in the contract of Deulofeu, who made a permanent move to Everton in 2015 for a sum of £4.3m following a successful loan spell.

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approach
>
View our homepages for Gerard Deulofeu, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Everton reject AC Milan's loan bid for Gerard Deulofeu
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talks
Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Report: AC Milan in talks with DepayMan City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper?Transgender woman 'had sex with Milan star'AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'
Donnarumma 'offered £82k-a-week deal'Milan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'Agent: 'Borini will remain at Sunderland'Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanSunderland to reignite interest in Milan winger?
> AC Milan Homepage
More Everton News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'
 Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Everton to include James McCarthy in deal to sign Sunderland's Lamine Kone?
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Chelsea to move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku if Diego Costa leaves?
Algerian striker unlikely to sign for Everton?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachWolves, QPR to battle for Arouna Kone?AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talksKoeman pleased with Everton balance
Mirallas warns against Everton complacencyLiverpool, Everton target keen on Prem moveRonald Koeman: 'Tom Davies a real talent'Koeman tips Guardiola to bounce backDavies: 'Beating City a great feeling'
> Everton Homepage
More Ajax News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United show fresh interest in Ajax youngster?
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Everton reject AC Milan's loan bid for Gerard Deulofeu
Louis van Gaal hints at retirementReport: Barca reignite Sanchez interestMatip to face three-week suspension?Daishawn Redan 'arrives at Man United'Ajax boss: 'Bazoer set to leave club in January'
Man United win race to sign Ajax youngsterMan City scout reveals Dolberg interestReport: Man United scout Ajax youngsterBosz: 'Traore is underperforming at Ajax'EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
> Ajax Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Gerard Deulofeu'
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Middlesbrough complete permanent signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford
 Equatorial Guinea's midfielder Emilio Nsue celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group A football match between Equatorial Guinea and Congo at Bata Stadium in Bata on January 17, 2015
Birmingham City complete signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue
Derby join race to sign Boro defender?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachBamford closing in on Middlesbrough moveMiddlesbrough defender to link up with Blues?Chelsea considering bid for Boro winger?
Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Mark Hughes open to selling Bojan to BoroAitor Karanka: 'The goals will come'Result: Watford, Boro play out Vicarage Road stalemateTeam News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for Watford
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus19150440162445
2Roma20142441182344
3Napoli20125345232241
4Lazio20124435221340
5AC Milan1911443022837
6Inter Milan20113633231036
7Atalanta BCAtalanta2011273224835
8Torino208663829930
9Fiorentina198653025530
10CagliariCagliari2082103144-1326
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo207492127-625
12Udinese207492527-225
13Sampdoria206682226-424
14Genoa206592227-523
15Bologna196581825-723
16SassuoloSassuolo2063112834-621
17Empoli2046101126-1518
18Palermo2024141740-2310
19Crotone1923141434-209
20Pescara1916121536-219
> Full Version