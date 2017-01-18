AC Milan are reportedly unwilling to pay a loan fee for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, which could open the door for Middlesbrough and Ajax to pounce.

The 22-year-old has made just four league starts for the Toffees this term and has been told by manager Ronald Koeman that he is free to leave Goodison Park this month.

Milan offered to take Deulofeu on loan for the remainder of the season, but Everton are said to be holding out for a payment for his services, with Ajax and Middlesbrough also thought to be interested in taking the Spaniard on board.

That could rule the Serie A side out of the running as they are unwilling to pay a fee, although Sky Sports News reports that discussions are still ongoing at this stage.

Barcelona have a buy-back clause written in the contract of Deulofeu, who made a permanent move to Everton in 2015 for a sum of £4.3m following a successful loan spell.