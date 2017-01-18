Everton are reportedly willing to give Sunderland James McCarthy and £10m cash for defender Lamine Kone.

The Toffees were heavily linked with a move for the French centre-back last summer, but the Black Cats held firm and refused a transfer.

It appears as though Everton manager Ronald Koeman has not given up the pursuit as the Merseyside club are prepared to part with £10m and McCarthy, according to The Sun.

McCarthy, who joined the Toffees from Wigan Athletic in 2013, has struggled for first-team action this season having made just eight Premier League appearances, only six of which have been starts.

Everton have already signed Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman this month.