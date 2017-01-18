New Transfer Talk header

Everton to include James McCarthy in deal to sign Sunderland's Lamine Kone?

Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Everton are reportedly willing to give Sunderland James McCarthy and £10m cash for defender Lamine Kone.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 12:30 UK

Everton are reportedly willing to offer James McCarthy plus cash to sign Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.

The Toffees were heavily linked with a move for the French centre-back last summer, but the Black Cats held firm and refused a transfer.

It appears as though Everton manager Ronald Koeman has not given up the pursuit as the Merseyside club are prepared to part with £10m and McCarthy, according to The Sun.

McCarthy, who joined the Toffees from Wigan Athletic in 2013, has struggled for first-team action this season having made just eight Premier League appearances, only six of which have been starts.

Everton have already signed Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman this month.

