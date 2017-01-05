Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for two months with ankle injury
© Getty Images
Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out for up to two months with an ankle injury.
By Giuseppe Labellarte
, Reporter
Filed: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 20:11 UK
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 20:11 UK
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out for up to two months with an ankle injury.
The 19-year-old had to be substituted after just 12 minutes during the Toffees' 3-0 win over Southampton on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup tie against Leicester City at the weekend, Ronald Koeman said: "Calvert-Lewin is out for up to seven to eight weeks."
Calvert-Lewin joined the Toffees on August 31 last year from League One outfit Sheffield United.
Read Next:
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medical >
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.