Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for two months with ankle injury

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out for up to two months with an ankle injury.
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out for up to two months with an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old had to be substituted after just 12 minutes during the Toffees' 3-0 win over Southampton on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup tie against Leicester City at the weekend, Ronald Koeman said: "Calvert-Lewin is out for up to seven to eight weeks."

Calvert-Lewin joined the Toffees on August 31 last year from League One outfit Sheffield United.

