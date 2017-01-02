New Transfer Talk header

David Moyes: 'No changes to January transfer plans'

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sunderland manager David Moyes reveals that there has been no change to his side's transfer plans in January, with limited funds available.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has revealed that there has been no change to his side's January transfer plans.

The Black Cats are in the midst of an injury crisis with as many as nine first-team players currently sidelined, while they are also set to lose Didier Ndong, Wahbi Khazri and Lamine Kone to the African Cup of Nations this month.

However, Sunderland are expected to have limited funds to add to their squad in January, and Moyes admitted that nothing had changed so far.

"We told you all a week ago what was going on, what the situation was. The chief executive [Martin Bain] came out and told what the situation was," he told reporters.

"If that changes in January, then we'll all get a surprise and you will as well. I hope that it could alter, but at the moment I will go with the standard line that we have got at the moment."

Sunderland currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, one point from safety following this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
