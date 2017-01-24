Sunderland announce the signing of defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Aston Villa and Everton defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal.

The ex-England international has been without a club since being released by Greek side AEK Athens two months ago.

Lescott has been training with the Black Cats over the past week and, due to injury and suspension problems, a contract has now been offered to the centre-back until the end of the season.

More to follow.