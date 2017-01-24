New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland sign defender Joleon Lescott on short-term deal

Joleon Lescott of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
Sunderland announce the signing of defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal.
Sunderland have announced the signing of former Aston Villa and Everton defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal.

The ex-England international has been without a club since being released by Greek side AEK Athens two months ago.

Lescott has been training with the Black Cats over the past week and, due to injury and suspension problems, a contract has now been offered to the centre-back until the end of the season.

Joleon Lescott in action for West Brom on January 1, 2015
