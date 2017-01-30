New Transfer Talk header

Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender Connor Randall?

Connor Randall in action for Liverpool on January 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Connor Randall reportedly emerges as a loan target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barnsley and Preston North End.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Preston North End have reportedly registered an interest in Liverpool defender Connor Randall.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a temporary switch to Barnsley in recent days after the Tykes sold James Bree to Aston Villa, but it appears that they face competition from other clubs at the second tier.

According to The Sun, both Wolves and Preston are considering whether to be a concrete attempt to make the player a late addition to their squad.

Randall started Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to Wolves at the weekend but with the Merseyside giants now out of that competition and the EFL Cup, he is unlikely to earn any first-team action at Anfield.

A move from Wolves is likely to depend on whether they are successful in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers' Ben Marshall, while Preston North End boss Simon Grayson must consider whether he wants to make any more defensive signings after already loaning Tyias Browning from Everton.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
