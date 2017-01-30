Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that the futures of unsettled pair Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic are still unclear.

Ivanovic's current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of the season, and it has been widely claimed that the experienced defender will depart the Blues for a small fee this month.

Goalkeeper Begovic, meanwhile, has talked up a move away from Chelsea in recent days as he struggles to accept being second choice to Thibaut Courtois.

Conte has refused to rule out either player leaving the club before the end of the January transfer window, but has also insisted that he would be more than happy to keep the pair with his first-team squad.

"Until now yes. I will have the training session then I will see. Honestly I didn't speak with [Ivanovic] about his decision and for sure we know he is talking with other clubs. But until now, I don't know. We have to wait," Conte told reporters.

"He played a lot of games for this club, he won a lot for this club. He's 32 and I think he can play for many years. He is able to continue his career in the right way, at the top level. But it is important to respect the decision of the player. He is a legend of the career and if you are not playing a lot you an make decision to play for another team.

"I haven't news about Asmir. I think we will have to wait until tomorrow to see the situation. He wants to play every game but Asmir knows our situation. If we are able to find a good place, he will go. Otherwise he will stay with us and fight until the end, to fight to win the title."

Chelsea will look to record their 19th Premier League win of the season when they travel to a wounded Liverpool on Tuesday night.