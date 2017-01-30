New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte: 'No news on Branislav Ivanovic, Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits that the futures of unsettled pair Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic are still unclear.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted that the futures of Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic are still unclear ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Ivanovic's current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of the season, and it has been widely claimed that the experienced defender will depart the Blues for a small fee this month.

Goalkeeper Begovic, meanwhile, has talked up a move away from Chelsea in recent days as he struggles to accept being second choice to Thibaut Courtois.

Conte has refused to rule out either player leaving the club before the end of the January transfer window, but has also insisted that he would be more than happy to keep the pair with his first-team squad.

"Until now yes. I will have the training session then I will see. Honestly I didn't speak with [Ivanovic] about his decision and for sure we know he is talking with other clubs. But until now, I don't know. We have to wait," Conte told reporters.

"He played a lot of games for this club, he won a lot for this club. He's 32 and I think he can play for many years. He is able to continue his career in the right way, at the top level. But it is important to respect the decision of the player. He is a legend of the career and if you are not playing a lot you an make decision to play for another team.

"I haven't news about Asmir. I think we will have to wait until tomorrow to see the situation. He wants to play every game but Asmir knows our situation. If we are able to find a good place, he will go. Otherwise he will stay with us and fight until the end, to fight to win the title."

Chelsea will look to record their 19th Premier League win of the season when they travel to a wounded Liverpool on Tuesday night.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Branislav Ivanovic, Asmir Begovic, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Preview: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'No news on Branislav Ivanovic, Asmir Begovic'
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirms club never wanted Branislav Ivanovic
Rodgers confirms Chelsea's Gordon interestChelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Conte: 'We will try to respect Ivanovic'Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA Cup
Team News: Ake handed Chelsea start in FA CupLive Commentary: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford - as it happenedLampard: 'Azpilicueta has been best player'Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea moveConte praises mental strength of Cahill
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version