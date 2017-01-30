Manchester City have no interest and are also unable to recall Aaron Mooy early from his loan spell at Huddersfield Town, it has been reported.

Manchester City have no interest in recalling Aaron Mooy early from his loan spell at Huddersfield Town, it has been reported.

The 26-year-old has featured in all but one of Town's 30 matches in all competitions this season, scoring twice, and is a key member of David Wagner's midfield.

It had been suggested that Pep Guardiola was looking to recall Mooy to cover for the injured Ilkay Gundogan, while other reports claimed that a Championship club put in a £8.8m bid for the Australian.

However, both the Huddersfield Daily Examiner and the Manchester Evening News have said that Mooy cannot be recalled at this late stage of the transfer window due to a clause in the loan deal.

Mooy moved to the Etihad Stadium from A-League sister side Melbourne City on a three-year deal in June last year before being loaned out.