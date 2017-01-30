West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon reportedly emerges as a transfer target for Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon has reportedly become the latest name to attract interest from Tianjin Quanjian.

The Chinese club are trying to add another forward to their ranks but after failing in bids for a number of frontmen, it appears that they could be turning their attentions to Rondon.

According to The Sun, they will lodge an offer in the region of £30m for the Venezuelan international before the end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 times in 56 Premier League appearances for the Baggies and he would not be allowed to depart The Hawthorns unless the West Midlands outfit are able to sign a replacement.

However, it has been reported that West Brom hold an interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, although Cherries boss Eddie Howe insists that he is not for sale.