West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis rules out making a late move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has quashed any rumours that the club are pondering a move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

It was reported that the Baggies were targeting the 32-year-old, who has struggled for game time since Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 system.

Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have become the first-choice trio at Stamford Bridge, which has prompted suggestions that Ivanovic's eight-and-a-half-year spell at the West London club is coming to an end.

Some reports have claimed that Zenit St Petersburg have opened talks about a possible transfer, and now West Brom have ruled themselves out of contention.

"Ivanovic? That's a definite no," BBC West Midlands quotes Pulis as saying. "He's a good player but he's never been on our radar. I was at Chelsea to look at players Brentford mentioned to me. I was also looking at Chelsea's young players, [Nathaniel] Chalobah, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, and [Kurt] Zouma."

"Callum Wilson (Bournemouth striker) - I've been told he might be available. I rang the manager up and was told no so that's not going to happen. If we get any loans in maybe, but I can't see us spending any money."

Ivanovic has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, with 13 coming in the Premier League, but only six of them have been starts.