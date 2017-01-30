West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirms club never wanted Branislav Ivanovic

Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis rules out making a late move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has quashed any rumours that the club are pondering a move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

It was reported that the Baggies were targeting the 32-year-old, who has struggled for game time since Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 system.

Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have become the first-choice trio at Stamford Bridge, which has prompted suggestions that Ivanovic's eight-and-a-half-year spell at the West London club is coming to an end.

Some reports have claimed that Zenit St Petersburg have opened talks about a possible transfer, and now West Brom have ruled themselves out of contention.

"Ivanovic? That's a definite no," BBC West Midlands quotes Pulis as saying. "He's a good player but he's never been on our radar. I was at Chelsea to look at players Brentford mentioned to me. I was also looking at Chelsea's young players, [Nathaniel] Chalobah, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, and [Kurt] Zouma."

"Callum Wilson (Bournemouth striker) - I've been told he might be available. I rang the manager up and was told no so that's not going to happen. If we get any loans in maybe, but I can't see us spending any money."

Ivanovic has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, with 13 coming in the Premier League, but only six of them have been starts.

