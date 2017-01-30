New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea take interest in Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac?

Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac before the end of the January transfer window.
Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

Kolasinac has less than six months remaining on his existing deal at Schalke, but it has been claimed that the Bundesliga side want to keep the 23-year-old.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are ready to make a late bid for the full-back in order for Branislav Ivanovic to complete a switch to Zenit St Petersburg.

It has been suggested that Juventus are also keen on the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, but it appears that they face stiff competition from the Blues, who sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Kolasinac has played a key role in the Schalke side this campaign, scoring twice in 13 league appearances as well as contributing four assists.

He has featured on the left side of both defence and midfield, but he can also provide cover in the centre of defence.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
