Chelsea defender Baha Rahman suffers serious knee injury

Chelsea's Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman runs with the ball diring the UEFA Champions League, group G, football match between Chelsea and Maccabi Tel Aviv at Stamford Bridge in London on September 16, 2015
Schalke 04 defender Baba Rahman - currently on loan from Chelsea - is expected to miss a number of months after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Ghana.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out of action for a number of months after suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Ghana.

The Chelsea left-back - who is currently on loan at Schalke 04 - was stretchered off during the first half of his country's clash with Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Ghana Football Association has suggested that the player will need to undergo surgery on the injury.

A statement read@: "Ghana defender Baba Abdul-Rahman will travel to Germany today (Thursday) to undergo further tests and possible surgery over a knee injury he suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

"Ghana Football Association (GFA) took the decision in consultation with his club Schalke after tests were carried out on the injury in the Gabonese capital of Libreville on Wednesday.

"The Ghana medical team led by Dr. Adam Baba revealed that the defender suffered 'a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee'."

Rahman made 23 appearances for Chelsea last season before being allowed to spend the year in the Bundesliga with Schalke.

expand