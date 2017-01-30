Sunderland announce the signings of Everton pair Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson for undisclosed fees.

Manager David Moyes has been searching for ways to strengthen his squad at the Stadium of Light, and he has decided to return to his former club to bring in the pair who were on the fringes of Ronald Koeman's squad.

In 2012, Moyes signed Oviedo from Copenhagen and he has remained a member of the Toffees' senior setup ever since, while Gibson is another player who featured under Moyes at Goodison Park.

Oviedo has penned a contract with the Black Cats until 2020, while Gibson has agreed an 18-month contract in the North-East.

Both players have signed for undisclosed fees, with Sunderland using the funds generated by the sale of Patrick Van Aanholt to Crystal Palace.