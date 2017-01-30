New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland complete deals for Everton pair Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson

Bryan Oviedo of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Sunderland announce the signings of Everton pair Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson for undisclosed fees.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 16:43 UK

Sunderland have announced the signings of Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson from Everton.

Manager David Moyes has been searching for ways to strengthen his squad at the Stadium of Light, and he has decided to return to his former club to bring in the pair who were on the fringes of Ronald Koeman's squad.

In 2012, Moyes signed Oviedo from Copenhagen and he has remained a member of the Toffees' senior setup ever since, while Gibson is another player who featured under Moyes at Goodison Park.

Oviedo has penned a contract with the Black Cats until 2020, while Gibson has agreed an 18-month contract in the North-East.

Both players have signed for undisclosed fees, with Sunderland using the funds generated by the sale of Patrick Van Aanholt to Crystal Palace.

Darron Gibson of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on November 21, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Read Next:
Gibson, Oviedo 'to have Sunderland medicals'
>
View our homepages for Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson, David Moyes, Ronald Koeman, Patrick van Aanholt, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa: 'Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has betrayed me'
 Bryan Oviedo of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015
Sunderland complete deals for Everton pair Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Patrick van Aanholt completes Crystal Palace move on four-and-a-half year deal
Gibson, Oviedo 'to have Sunderland medicals'Leicester 'turn down Sunderland bid for Ulloa'Djilobodji to serve four-match banAllardyce: 'Van Aanholt was my saviour'Sunderland, Palace agree Van Aanholt fee
Sunderland to bring in Contento on loan?Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'Report: Sunderland want Charlie AdamSunderland consider bid for QPR defender?Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'
> Sunderland Homepage
More Everton News
Bryan Oviedo of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015
Sunderland complete deals for Everton pair Bryan Oviedo, Darron Gibson
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Ronald Koeman confirms Michael Keane interest
 Darron Gibson of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on November 21, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Everton pair Darron Gibson, Bryan Oviedo 'to undergo Sunderland medicals'
Baxter to return to Everton after drugs banBranislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Everton miss out on Thomas DelaneyEverton sign Wolfsburg wingerMontella: 'Niang might leave Milan'
Deulofeu completes loan move to AC MilanCity, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?Everton eyeing Ivanovic swoop?Everton youngster close to West Ham switch?Milan: 'Negotiations ongoing for Deulofeu'
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version