Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has prepared a new bid of £8m for Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, according to reports.

The 26-year-old joined Aitor Karanka's side a year ago but has found his game time limited since the club's promotion to the Premier League, making just six appearances this season.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Villa are thought to be preparing to make a final move for the forward ahead of the transfer deadline, and Boro may consider a loan move with a view to a permanent deal.

Karanka, when asked about Rhodes's future, is quoted by the media outlet as saying: "I don't know, and I don't want to know. The window finishes tomorrow, we'll see what will happen."

Sheffield Wednesday are also thought to be interested in the Scotland international.