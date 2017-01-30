Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza, 20, is reportedly set to join Leeds United on loan with a view to a permanent view in case of promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old came through the youth team ranks at the La Liga club but has been on loan at Spanish second division club Lugo since last July.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Villarreal have paid around £300,000 to buy Pedraza out of his deal with Lugo, which will be repaid to the Yellow Submarine by Leeds.

In addition, the report states that the deal will see Garry Monk's side sign Pedraza permanently for a fee of around £8.5m if they secure promotion to the Premier League in May.

Pedraza won the European Championships with Spain's Under-19s in 2015 and has also been capped at Under-21 level.