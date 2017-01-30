New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Leeds United to sign young Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan

A general view of Elland Road Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 17, 2013
© Getty Images
Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza, 20, is reportedly set to join Leeds United on loan with a view to a permanent view in case of promotion to the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Leeds United are set to sign Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan, according to reports.

The 20-year-old came through the youth team ranks at the La Liga club but has been on loan at Spanish second division club Lugo since last July.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Villarreal have paid around £300,000 to buy Pedraza out of his deal with Lugo, which will be repaid to the Yellow Submarine by Leeds.

In addition, the report states that the deal will see Garry Monk's side sign Pedraza permanently for a fee of around £8.5m if they secure promotion to the Premier League in May.

Pedraza won the European Championships with Spain's Under-19s in 2015 and has also been capped at Under-21 level.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeat
>
View our homepages for Garry Monk, Alfonso Pedraza, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
A general view of Elland Road Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 17, 2013
Report: Leeds United to sign young Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan
 Ashley Fletcher in action for West Ham United on August 25, 2016
Leeds United 'expect to sign Ashley Fletcher on loan'
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United - as it happened
Garry Monk takes blame for Sutton defeatSutton boss: 'It is a huge achievement'Result: Sutton stun Leeds to reach FA Cup fifth roundBarnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielderResult: Leeds fell Forest to reclaim third place
Ipswich close in on Leeds midfielderLeeds favourites to sign Fabian DelphChinese club turn to Leeds striker?Garry Monk with Leeds for the "long term"Keane: 'No offers from Wolves, Leeds'
> Leeds United Homepage
More Villarreal News
A general view of Elland Road Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 17, 2013
Report: Leeds United to sign young Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Giovanni Simeone 'wanted by Sevilla, Villarreal'
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi rescues late point for Barcelona
Live Commentary: Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona - as it happenedIvan Rakitic overlooked for Barcelona selectionReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Barcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'Result: Atletico slip to sixth with Villarreal defeat
Cedric Bakambu: 'I rejected PSG move'Report: Marcelino wants England moveVillarreal sign Indian forward KuruniyanEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsResult: Villarreal earn a point at the Bernabeu
> Villarreal Homepage
More Lugo News
A general view of Elland Road Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 17, 2013
Report: Leeds United to sign young Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan
 Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Result: Luis Fernandez Teijeiro strike stuns Barcelona B
 A general view of the Nou Camp home of FC Barcelona on April 27, 2009
Result: Barcelona B downed by Lugo
Result: Castilla hold Lugo to drawResult: Lugo edge past Barcelona BResult: Barca B beat Lugo late on
> Lugo Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2816484137452
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Barnsley28135104741644
8Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
9Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
10Preston North EndPreston2811893835341
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2891093138-737
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2898112934-535
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2896133243-1133
17Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Burton Albion2877142838-1028
21Bristol City2783163539-427
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2844202761-3416
> Full Version