Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri suggests that the Foxes could sign a new player before Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has suggested that the Foxes are still active in the January transfer market and could sign a new player before Tuesday night's deadline.

The English champions have struggled to defend their title this season, with a total of 21 points from 22 matches leaving them down in 15th position in the Premier League table.

Ranieri's side have been linked with a swoop for Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez in recent days, and the Italian boss has hinted at a possible new arrival.

"I am always confident with my club and players – if someone arrives I am happy, if no-one arrives I am happy. I'm sure [director of football Jon Rudkin] will do the best. Always it's my choice. If I want Messi I don't think he comes. We have to choose the right players," Ranieri told reporters.

Leicester will attempt to improve on what has been a rotten away record this season when they travel to Burnley in the league on Tuesday night.