Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri hints at late arrival

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri suggests that the Foxes could sign a new player before Tuesday night's transfer deadline.
Monday, January 30, 2017

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has suggested that the Foxes are still active in the January transfer market and could sign a new player before Tuesday night's deadline.

The English champions have struggled to defend their title this season, with a total of 21 points from 22 matches leaving them down in 15th position in the Premier League table.

Ranieri's side have been linked with a swoop for Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez in recent days, and the Italian boss has hinted at a possible new arrival.

"I am always confident with my club and players – if someone arrives I am happy, if no-one arrives I am happy. I'm sure [director of football Jon Rudkin] will do the best. Always it's my choice. If I want Messi I don't think he comes. We have to choose the right players," Ranieri told reporters.

Leicester will attempt to improve on what has been a rotten away record this season when they travel to Burnley in the league on Tuesday night.

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"
