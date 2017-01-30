Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa threatens to go on strike at the club after claiming that he has been "betrayed" by manager Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has said that he will not play for the club again.

Since the start of the January transfer window, Ulloa has been keen to leave the King Power Stadium after making just one start in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

However, despite reported interest from Alaves and Sunderland, Leicester and manager Claudio Ranieri insist that the forward will not be allowed to leave the East Midlands outfit unless his valuation is met.

With less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, Ulloa has now taken to Twitter to express his feelings on the situation, claiming that he has been betrayed by Ranieri.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them... — Jose Leonardo Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) 30 January 2017

Ulloa - who still has 18 months remaining on his contract - has scored 20 goals in 91 games for the Foxes, but 47 of those appearances have come from the bench.