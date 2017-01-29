New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Leicester City turn down Sunderland bid for Leonardo Ulloa

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City reportedly turn down a bid of £3m from Sunderland for Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Leicester City have turned down a bid of £3m from Sunderland for striker Leonardo Ulloa, according to reports.

The 30-year-old, who has started just one Premier League game this season, is said to have handed a transfer request at the King Power Stadium as he seeks first-team football.

According to Sky Sports News, the Black Cats are considering an increased bid of £5m for the Argentine, but neither offer is of interest to the Foxes.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also reportedly interested in Ulloa, while Spanish side Alaves were said to have had a £1.7m bid rejected by the English champions last week.

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Read Next:
Leicester reject Alaves bid for Ulloa?
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Ulloa, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Newcastle manager Steve McClaren looks dejected during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015
Result: Wes Morgan rescues FA Cup replay for Leicester City with late header
 Tom Lawrence the manager of Leicester City during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Mick McCarthy insists Tom Lawrence's Ipswich Town loan will not be cut short
 Islam Slimani in action for Leicester City on September 17, 2016
Report: Leicester City reject Tianjin Quanjan bid for Islam Slimani
Leicester 'turn down Sunderland bid for Ulloa'Leicester City 'step up Ramirez pursuit'Ranieri: 'We must learn to stay focused'Claudio Ranieri: "Slimani is not for sale"Leicester 'reject China bid for Slimani'
Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit'Gaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestLeicester midfielder joins Barnsley on loanReport: Tianjin want Islam Slimani
> Leicester City Homepage
More Sunderland News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Report: Leicester City turn down Sunderland bid for Leonardo Ulloa
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji to serve four-match ban for violent conduct
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring during the game between Sunderland and Aston Villa on January 2, 2016
Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce: 'Patrick van Aanholt my saviour at Sunderland'
Sunderland, Palace agree Van Aanholt feeSunderland to bring in Contento on loan?Sunderland 'eye £3m Neil Taylor deal'Report: Sunderland want Charlie AdamSunderland consider bid for QPR defender?
Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Anichebe ruled out for up to 10 weeksSunderland sign Lescott on short-term dealPalace "close" to Van Aanholt captureDjilobodji charged with violent conduct
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand