Leicester City have turned down a bid of £3m from Sunderland for striker Leonardo Ulloa, according to reports.

The 30-year-old, who has started just one Premier League game this season, is said to have handed a transfer request at the King Power Stadium as he seeks first-team football.

According to Sky Sports News, the Black Cats are considering an increased bid of £5m for the Argentine, but neither offer is of interest to the Foxes.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also reportedly interested in Ulloa, while Spanish side Alaves were said to have had a £1.7m bid rejected by the English champions last week.