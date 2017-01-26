Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri refuses to respond to accusations that he has lied about wantaway striker Leonardo Ulloa's situation at the club.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has reiterated his desire to keep Leonardo Ulloa at the club this month.

Ulloa is unhappy with his lack of game time so far this season and handed in a transfer request last week, only for Leicester to subsequently reject a £1.7m offer from Alaves.

Ulloa's agent Horacio Rossi accused Ranieri of lying about the striker's situation, but the Leicester boss insists that he still has a "fantastic relationship" with the Argentine.

"The agent said I was a liar but I don't want to respond to him. It's different, I understand him because he (Ulloa) is Latin and when someone speaks when it's not me why do I have to apologise for that person? With Leo I have a fantastic relationship and I have to support him," he told reporters.

"Two season ago he was the goalscorer, we paid a lot of money for him. Last season every time I put him on the pitch he made a fantastic performances. I understand him when this season once or twice he went to the stand, not on the bench. He said 'last season I saw the light, I had a chance to play but this season I don't feel this'.

"I understand him but he must also understand me. If I have to let him go for me it's not good. I want him, he is a good player but he would like to play more. I said from the beginning I would let players leave who are not happy but the team is important. If someone wants Leo they have to pay, for me he is a good player."

Ulloa has made just one Premier League start for the Foxes this season.