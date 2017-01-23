Leicester City reportedly reject an offer from Alaves for striker Leonardo Ulloa, who is keen to leave the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City have reportedly decided to reject an offer of £1.7m from Alaves for striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Due to his lack of action at the King Power Stadium, it has been claimed that Ulloa has handed in a transfer request in order to try to force a move during the January transfer window.

Alaves have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, but according to Sky Sports News, Leicester have rejected the Spanish club's first offer.

Despite the striker's desire to leave the Premier League champions, Leicester are in no rush to sell with the Argentine still having 18 months remaining on his existing deal.

However, he is expected to attract more interest during the final days of the window after his contribution from the bench during Leicester's league triumph last season.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he wants Ulloa to stay at the club.